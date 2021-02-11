https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/video-of-moms-solid-open-field-tackle-on-suspected-peeper-has-people-asking-their-football-teams-to-sign-her/

In the Houston area of Texas, a man was accused of trying to look into the bedroom window of a 15-year-old girl.

Judging from the dashcam video it looks like the suspect was trying to get away from the police, but unfortunately for him the girl’s mother was right there. A crushing takedown ensued:

Somebody should put that video to Samuel Spence’s NFL Films music!

Impressive technique!

We hope this has been a welcome break from the regular news of the day.

