In the Houston area of Texas, a man was accused of trying to look into the bedroom window of a 15-year-old girl.
Judging from the dashcam video it looks like the suspect was trying to get away from the police, but unfortunately for him the girl’s mother was right there. A crushing takedown ensued:
She turned into a middle linebacker real quick. pic.twitter.com/7KCW3SdJuu
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 11, 2021
Somebody should put that video to Samuel Spence’s NFL Films music!
We have a late entry for the NFL combine. https://t.co/X6RR2T2nHW
— Alex Schroeder (@AlexS1898) February 11, 2021
See how she keeps her head up as she drives through the guy? That’s how it’s done…ZERO chance of a targeting penalty. https://t.co/HTYp7tcHYi
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 11, 2021
Impressive technique!
Excellent form tackle https://t.co/W6YMETW3Xw
— Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) February 11, 2021
Does a nice job breaking down, lowering her center of gravity. Would like to see her get her head on the right side but overall a solid open field tackle https://t.co/HArAvHTCd1
— Den (@cheddarphyllis1) February 11, 2021
Seriously. She read the play and wrapped like a champ.
— Mad Lib (@djpcdw) February 11, 2021
Hey @fattestmallon and @NotPepeinVegas, use your connections to get this to Gruden and Mayock. #RaiderNation #Linebacker https://t.co/uZYdlr6pyb
— RaiderFanInReality (@Ih8peoplemostly) February 11, 2021
Dan Mullen needs to hire her as DC @BragginPod https://t.co/EInviIgsuT
— Madison Browder (@madibrowder) February 11, 2021
@Giants could use this lady clogging up the middle https://t.co/rovqiqJA6V
— Dave C (@davecdnb) February 11, 2021
@packers can we get her a contract please? https://t.co/Z3Po9uZfZB
— Sam Hanson 🇺🇸 (@Wisconsam217) February 11, 2021
Looking like Brian Urlacher out there https://t.co/yuhbM6xfs0
— Jr! (@jr_roberto99) February 11, 2021
@Browns y’all need a Linebacker right ? https://t.co/gOdz5M1GcN
— Nathan Matter (@nathanmatters_) February 11, 2021
Chiefs need to look her up. https://t.co/egyjiMqbRF
— Whitness! (@Bsneed51) February 11, 2021
if the eagles could tackle like this we would have made the playoffs https://t.co/C9YUh9YkTU
— ugh (@peatmuppet) February 11, 2021
This is the best thing I’ve seen in a while
— if(your.feelings == triggered){I.sorry == 0} (@willwooten325) February 11, 2021
We hope this has been a welcome break from the regular news of the day.
