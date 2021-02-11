https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/video-of-moms-solid-open-field-tackle-on-suspected-peeper-has-people-asking-their-football-teams-to-sign-her/

In the Houston area of Texas, a man was accused of trying to look into the bedroom window of a 15-year-old girl.

Judging from the dashcam video it looks like the suspect was trying to get away from the police, but unfortunately for him the girl’s mother was right there. A crushing takedown ensued:

She turned into a middle linebacker real quick. pic.twitter.com/7KCW3SdJuu — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 11, 2021

Somebody should put that video to Samuel Spence’s NFL Films music!

We have a late entry for the NFL combine. https://t.co/X6RR2T2nHW — Alex Schroeder (@AlexS1898) February 11, 2021

See how she keeps her head up as she drives through the guy? That’s how it’s done…ZERO chance of a targeting penalty. https://t.co/HTYp7tcHYi — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 11, 2021

Impressive technique!

Excellent form tackle https://t.co/W6YMETW3Xw — Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) February 11, 2021

Does a nice job breaking down, lowering her center of gravity. Would like to see her get her head on the right side but overall a solid open field tackle https://t.co/HArAvHTCd1 — Den (@cheddarphyllis1) February 11, 2021

Seriously. She read the play and wrapped like a champ. — Mad Lib (@djpcdw) February 11, 2021

Dan Mullen needs to hire her as DC @BragginPod https://t.co/EInviIgsuT — Madison Browder (@madibrowder) February 11, 2021

@Giants could use this lady clogging up the middle https://t.co/rovqiqJA6V — Dave C (@davecdnb) February 11, 2021

@packers can we get her a contract please? https://t.co/Z3Po9uZfZB — Sam Hanson 🇺🇸 (@Wisconsam217) February 11, 2021

Looking like Brian Urlacher out there https://t.co/yuhbM6xfs0 — Jr! (@jr_roberto99) February 11, 2021

Chiefs need to look her up. https://t.co/egyjiMqbRF — Whitness! (@Bsneed51) February 11, 2021

if the eagles could tackle like this we would have made the playoffs https://t.co/C9YUh9YkTU — ugh (@peatmuppet) February 11, 2021

This is the best thing I’ve seen in a while — if(your.feelings == triggered){I.sorry == 0} (@willwooten325) February 11, 2021

