I am not a fan of Disney, or Star Wars, and had never seen The Mandalorian or heard the name Gina Carano before yesterday. What I learned about Ms. Carano, from reading mainstream media headlines, and sifting through some of the tweets under the Fire Gina Carano hashtag, is that she is a bigot, a psychopath, a transphobe, an anti-Semite, and a danger to herself and others. I learned that she has now been booted from her role on The Mandalorian and fired by Disney after an Instagram post that amounted to the final straw in a whole series of offenses. The Instagram post has been reported by media outlets like USA Today and the Chicago Sun Times as straightforwardly anti-Semitic. We are not told merely that some people claim it’s anti-Semitic, or that it is seen by some as anti-Semitic, but that it just simply is anti-Semitic.

All in all, this Gina Carano person seems like a pretty unsavory character. Or she would seem that way to anyone stupid enough to still take the popular narrative at face value. The rest of us will want to do a bit more research into the topic in order to form our own judgments. Fortunately, it doesn’t take much research to discover that the narrative is completely, and expectedly, bogus.

LucasFilm sent out a statement declaring that Carano’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Is there any basis for this charge? What did the now-deleted Instagram post, that has been dubbed anti-Semitic by not only the media but her former employer, actually say? The post in question appears to be a screenshot of someone else’s post, which Carano had repulished on her own page. It says:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?

Anti-semitic? Denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities? What? How? She is comparing our current political environment to Nazi Germany. If that’s “anti-Semitic” then there are a whole hell of a lot of anti-Semites in this country. Nazi comparisons have long been the most common rhetorical strategy in any debate, especially on social media. Such comparisons may be way overused and overwrought, but there is nothing shocking or offensive or “abhorrent” about this one single example of a thing that you can find in a billion other places on the internet.

In fact, as Nazi analogies go, this one gets closer to the truth than most. She is correct that the lead up to any Holocaust-level atrocity always involves the dehumanization of a certain group. I would say that this has already happened to the unborn, and 60 million have been slaughtered because of it. Is it happening to conservatives, too? Well, we’re not being rounded up and executed, obviously, but she seems to be pointing to where these kinds of trends can lead, when taken to the furthest extreme. Say what you want about that, but if you say that she is denigrating Jews then you are lying. One can only hope that she has a team of lawyers on standby, ready to sue Lucasfilm for what appears to be clearcut defamation.

We could sit here all day pulling examples of leftists making Nazi and Holocaust comparisons. We could even find examples of other Disney actors on the same show doing the same sort of thing. In 2018, fellow Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal tweeted #ThisIsAmerica with a picture of Jews in concentration camps in 1944 next to a picture of the infamous “kids in cages” in 2018 America. The only problem is that the picture is actually from 2014, and it’s not America, and the kids aren’t in a cage. Minor details, I suppose. As it turns out, despite common misconceptions, Trump was not rounding up and executing immigrants. He detained them — as Obama did and as Biden is doing right now — and then, if they were here illegally, sent them home. That is not at all even slightly analogous to Nazi Germany. No part of it is the same. The only similarity is that both involved governments and some form of detainment. By Pedro’s logic, then, every government is effectively a Nazi government, including the one currently running this country.

Pedro Pascal obviously has faced no backlash or punishment for doing exactly what Gina Carano did, and doing it, in his case, with the use of blatant misinformation. Of course, Pascal can get away with it because he abides by left-wing doctrine. He even has pronouns in his Twitter bio — a kind of modern “lamb’s blood on the door,” signaling to the Angel of Cancelation to pass over his household. Carano’s real sin — her only sin, as far as the Left is concerned — is that she does not agree with them. She is a heretic. In a time where rigid ideological conformity is expected and demanded, heretics must be punished.

Carano isn’t being shipped off to a death camp, but her case does demonstrate the sort of dehumanization that has become so common in our culture. She is being lied about and defamed — smeared as an anti-Semite by people who, if they are literate, must know that what they’re saying is untrue. But they honestly believe that anyone who disagrees with them deserves this treatment. They do not recognize any moral obligation or standard when dealing with the cultural heretics. The only goal is to shut them down, shut them up, and cast them out, by whatever means necessary. Ironically, the point Carano was making in her supposedly offensive Instagram post has been aptly illustrated by the outraged response to it.

