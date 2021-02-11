https://justthenews.com/accountability/warnock-abrams-voter-registration-group-under-investigation-violations-election-law?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is under investigation for alleged election law violations after a nonprofit he once ran purportedly failed to properly submit more than 1,200 voter applications in 2019.

The New Georgia Project, a voting rights groups founded by one-time gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and run by Warnock until last year, is accused of submitting “1,268 voter registration applications [to the state] after the 10-day deadline, causing voters to be disenfranchised in the March 19, 2019 special election,” according a statement from the Georgia State Election Board.

Warnock is listed as the group’s CEO in its corporate records from 2017 to 2020, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The state election board referred the case Wednesday to the Georgia attorney general’s office for criminal prosecution.

The New Georgia Project is also under investigation by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegedly sending voter-registration applications to people living outside of Georgia and having canvassers working for the activist group forge signatures on voter applications.

“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution. Georgia has multiple safeguards in place that allow our team of investigators to discover fraudulent voting. They worked to catch the wrongdoing in these cases, and they maintain the security of Georgia elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

Warnock worked for the New Georgia Project from 2014 to early 2020, but the group told local reporters that he was listed as CEO in error.

