Mainstream media is hiding an extremely misleading piece of “evidence” presented during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and his supporters. Congressman Eric Swalwell and his fellow Democrat impeachment managers used a manipulated Tweet as “evidence” Trump incited the Capitol riots. They conflated the words “cavalry” and “Calvary” to “prove” President Trump was promoting armed military conflict. Were they telling a bald-faced lie or are they simply weak in basic English skills? According to Just The News:

The author of a tweet introduced by Democrats at the Senate impeachment trial said Thursday her statement “we are bringing the Calvary” was a clear reference to a prayer vigil organized by churchgoers supporting Trump and not a call for military-like violence at the Capitol riot as portrayed by Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Jennifer Lynn Lawrence also said she believes the California Democrat and House impeachment manager falsified her tweet, adding a blue check mark to the version he introduced at the trial suggesting she was a verified Twitter user with more clout when in fact her Twitter account never had a blue check and has never been verified.

“I noticed when they put my tweet on the screen that all of a sudden my tweet had a blue checkmark next to it,” she said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “… This way, if he entered that into congressional testimony, it’s a verified account, and it has, it could be applicable in law. Secondly, he wanted to show that my Twitter account had more gravitas than it actually did. He wanted to show that the president was trying to use me to bring in the cavalry.”

One thing we know with an absolute certainty is that they Tweet was blatantly manipulated. They added a blue checkmark to the account, signifying it was “verified” and therefore carried more weight. But the account is not verified. Democrats had to Photoshop in the blue checkmark badge. Is that a sign that they were well aware that they were spinning the narrative or just an indication they believe the American people are stupid?

A check of Lawrence’s Twitter account shows she does not have a blue check verification. Swalwell’s version of her tweet introduced at the trial did. Swalwell’s office did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking reaction. Lawrence, a Christian conservative activist and former Breitbart writer, said her tweet on Jan. 3 carefully chose the religious word “Calvary” — which means a public display of Christ’s crucifixion — as a reference to a prayer vigil they were hosting in Washington, and Swalwell distorted it to convey she was organizing a military cavalry, which is spelled differently and means a military brigade on horses.

“That’s exactly what I meant,” Lawrence told Just the News. “I did not mean we were bringing the cavalry. I wasn’t going to hop on horseback and come riding into D.C. with my horses and my cavalry. … And you know what we did on January 5? We held a prayer event at Freedom Plaza, and we prayed, and we brought Jesus Christ back into Washington, D.C.”

Mainstream media has been silent about the mistake and Big Tech has suppressed attempts to expose this and other manipulated media presented as “evidence” during the Senate impeachment hearing. They’re selling a narrative that President Trump committed crimes, but more importantly they’re pushing the notion that anyone who supports President Trump is an insurrectionist and potential domestic terrorist.

The left’s agenda of lies has been normalized. We’re seeing no push-back from any of the major players who propagate information in this nation. Instead, they’re doing their part to expand the false narrative and gaslight Trump supporters into feeling like criminals. Whether this manipulation was intentional or just a mistake, it has persisted as a portion of their narrative, much like the out-of-context and blatantly false notion that President Trump supported white supremacists during the Charlottesville incident.

There are only three possibilities here. (1) Eric Swalwell thinks the American people are stupid. (2) Eric Swalwell is stupid. (3) Both. Considering all we know about the CCP-tied Congressman, option 3 seems most likely.

