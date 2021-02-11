https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-desantis-goes-off-biden-considering-domestic-travel-restrictions-florida-will-act-swiftly/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) put the Biden Administration on notice and said he will “act swiftly” if the federal government imposes a travel restriction on his state.

DeSantis hit back hard in response to a report that the Biden Administration was considering whether to impose a domestic travel restriction, including on Florida, to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Biden Administration is retaliating against the state of Florida after Governor DeSantis has encouraged Floridians to get back to work so they can live normal lives and feed their families.

Florida is open for business and still has some of the lowest Covid infection rates and lowest Covid hospitalization rates in the country.

Hair salons, restaurants and schools are open in Florida and Governor DeSantis has a successful vaccine distribution program – this is angering the Democrats because they prefer chaos and misery.

DeSantis is exposing Democrat failures and the big lie that lockdowns slow the spread of the China virus.

“The recent report that the Biden administration is considering restricting the travel of Floridians is completely absurd, especially when Biden allows illegal aliens to pour across our southern border. We won’t allow Floridians to be unfairly targeted for political purposes,” DeSantis said during a presser.

WATCH:

The recent report that the Biden administration is considering restricting the travel of Floridians is completely absurd, especially when Biden allows illegal aliens to pour across our southern border. We won’t allow Floridians to be unfairly targeted for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/h47AVuof50 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 11, 2021

