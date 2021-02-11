https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/watch-drunk-tom-brady-is-the-best-tom-brady/

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl championship and Tom Brady was drunk AF during it:

And drunk Tom Brady is the BEST Tom Brady:

Here he is throwing the Vince Lombardi trophy to Rob Gronkowski as his daughter shouts in the background, “Dad nooooo”:

There was never a doubt as Cameron Brate easily caught it:

Brate called it “the best catch” of his life:

Later on, Brady was seen needing a little bit of assistance to make his way off the dock:

And then he drunk-tweeted in response:

TB12 is Brady’s nutrition brand which has just the product for this:

Enjoy the hangover, Tom. You earned it.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...