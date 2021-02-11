https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/watch-drunk-tom-brady-is-the-best-tom-brady/

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl championship and Tom Brady was drunk AF during it:

tom brady is even the 🐐 at being drunk. no one else is endearing like that when intoxicated — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 10, 2021

And drunk Tom Brady is the BEST Tom Brady:

Here he is throwing the Vince Lombardi trophy to Rob Gronkowski as his daughter shouts in the background, “Dad nooooo”:

What a power move. Basically every other Canton-bound quarterback is unhappy right now. Being passive-aggressive. Here’s Tom Brady just drunk and chucking Lombardis boat to boat. pic.twitter.com/zQHY9hQJXp — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 10, 2021

There was never a doubt as Cameron Brate easily caught it:

I hope there’s eventually a “30 for 30” on this parade and I hope it includes 700 different angles of drunk Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/SX752NH29d — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 10, 2021

Brate called it “the best catch” of his life:

Cameron Brate on Lombardi Trophy toss by Tom Brady: It was THE best catch of my life https://t.co/iICGJ9s1Nm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 11, 2021

Later on, Brady was seen needing a little bit of assistance to make his way off the dock:

Tom Brady on land after the Bucs’ boat parade 🚶‍♂️ (via @TBTimes_Bulls)pic.twitter.com/14IjcwZ4LT — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

And then he drunk-tweeted in response:

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

TB12 is Brady’s nutrition brand which has just the product for this:

Our TB12 Electrolytes go very well with avoCado tequila…https://t.co/VachpQerQB https://t.co/6t5DGYof2Z — TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 10, 2021

Enjoy the hangover, Tom. You earned it.

