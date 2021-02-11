https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-live-day-three-of-president-trumps-second-impeachment-trial

The Senate is scheduled to begin day three of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at noon ET Wednesday.

You can watch the proceedings below live the minute they begin.

The Democrats’ team of House impeachment managers are set to wrap up their case against Trump today for what they say is his role in inciting the violent and deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The managers spent eight hours Wednesday sharing footage of the riot along with clips of the former president’s speeches in the weeks and months leading up to the event in which he repeatedly called into question the validity of the 2020 election and urged his supporters not to let the Democrats “steal” a victory.

Some of the managers’ startling video footage was new, including one clip that revealed how close rioters got to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and how a Capitol Police officer saved him. Another piece of video showed Vice President Mike Pence and senators narrowly missing the violent mob as they’re being escorted to safety by security personnel.

The House managers are expected to use the rest of the their allotted 16 hours Thursday.

Trump’s lawyers will then have 16 hours to make their defense and will likely begin their presentation Friday.

The defense team has repeatedly claimed that the entire process of trying a former president is unconstitutional, but the Senate has twice shot down efforts to stop the trial on constitutional grounds.

After both sides have used their time, the Senate will likely then have a few hours for senators to ask questions.

There has been no final decision on whether witnesses will be called for the trial.

