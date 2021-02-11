https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/watch-two-nypd-horses-run-loose-in-brooklyn/

Two NYPD horse briefly escaped from their handlers after one of the officers fell off and was being treated by a paramedic:

Brooklyn: Quentin Road and East 9th Street: Two NYPD horses take off running after one officer fell off and was being treated by Flatbush Hatzolah Volunteers. After a brief pursuit, both were apprehended. The officer is stable. pic.twitter.com/D0DGoSp3Mz — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 11, 2021

The officer is listed in stable condition and both horses were apprehended:

More footage of the NYPD horses running loose in Midwood, Brooklyn on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/TpePrrUxOA — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 11, 2021

You would think they’d be trained to, you know, stop?

