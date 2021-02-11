https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/11/well-well-well-whaddya-know-ga-sen-warnock-under-investigation-already-and-yup-it-has-to-do-with-voting/

Sounds like Sen. Warnock has a few things to explain.

Voter registration misconduct? Not good.

From Forbes:

Warnock served as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019 when election officials claim misconduct took place.

Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Project have to submit completed voter applications within 10 days they are received from the voter.

But officials allege during a 2019 registration effort, some 1,268 applications were submitted to the Gwinnett County elections office after the 10-day deadline.

The Board voted 3-0 to refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), with the board’s lone Democrat joining Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in abstaining from the vote.

Warnock did not respond to requests for comment from Forbes.

Warnock resigned his position with the New Georgia Project on Jan. 28, 2020.

Huh.

That’s not good.

