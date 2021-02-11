https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/11/well-well-well-whaddya-know-ga-sen-warnock-under-investigation-already-and-yup-it-has-to-do-with-voting/

Sounds like Sen. Warnock has a few things to explain.

Voter registration misconduct? Not good.

Georgia Sen. Warnock Under Investigation For Voter Registration Misconduct https://t.co/o82TqSgjKr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 11, 2021

From Forbes:

Warnock served as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019 when election officials claim misconduct took place. Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Project have to submit completed voter applications within 10 days they are received from the voter. But officials allege during a 2019 registration effort, some 1,268 applications were submitted to the Gwinnett County elections office after the 10-day deadline. Square BRANDVOICE | Paid Program 4 Tips For Retailers Dealing With Supply Chain Disruptions Mitsubishi Heavy Industries BRANDVOICE | Paid Program What Does It Mean That America Is A Net Exporter of LNG? Civic Nation BRANDVOICE | Paid Program The Best Job In The World The Board voted 3-0 to refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), with the board’s lone Democrat joining Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in abstaining from the vote. Warnock did not respond to requests for comment from Forbes. Warnock resigned his position with the New Georgia Project on Jan. 28, 2020. Huh. That’s not good.

Shhhh… it’s now acceptable to commit election fraud and crimes, but if anyone notices and mentions it, they are inciting an insurrection. #NewRules — GrampyRick 🇺🇸 (@Grampy_Rick) February 11, 2021

Right? If you question a Democrat you’re attempting to overthrow the country or something.

OH NOW THEY CARE — Will Campbell (@WillPower555) February 11, 2021

Oh my word, I’m so shocked!!! 😂😂😂

Soooo…him AND Stacey Abrams’ group?

Oh no, there was no fraud in the election.🙄 — Mister Castle (@Mister_Castle1) February 11, 2021

Nope.

None at all.

Heh.

