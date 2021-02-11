https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/disney-journalists-gina-carano-cancel-culture/

Conservatives are flooding social media with reasons why Disney shouldn’t have fired “The Mandalorian” co-star Gina Carano.

The former MMA standout lost her coveted job after sharing a Tweet deemed “anti-Semitic” on social media.

The list of reasons is extensive, but the key points are below:

Fellow “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal made a similar Nazi reference without any punishment

Disney has no problem making movies with China, a regime that currently operates concentration camps teeming with minority Muslims

Other Disney stars have said terrible things on social media sans consequence

The media is grossly distorting what Carano actually said, part of its campaign to get her fired from the show

Feminists won’t have Carano’s back

Here are some Twitter highlights:

Comparisons to Nazi Germany are okay with Lucasfilm so long as they’re used to attack the right @ginacarano wasn’t fired for that post — it was a purely tribal culling and they’d clearly been looking for a way to get rid of her for a long time pic.twitter.com/H6jvsxcH3F — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 11, 2021

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

If you use one inappropriate Hitler analogy on social media, you might get fired. If you use lots of them, you can be The Lincoln Project and collect $90 million dollars from donors and keep a lot of it. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 11, 2021

It’s all true, and none of it matters. Not a syllable.

Disney will feel zero pressure to correct its ghastly mistake. Groups like NOW won’t run to Carano’s defense, even though she’s a strong, independent woman who could use the sisterhood right about now. She’s not progressive, so she doesn’t trigger their activism.

Her co-stars will stay mum, too, likely scrubbing their previous online support for Carano. Don’t bet against Twitter deplatforming her soon.

RELATED: Gina Carano Must Be Canceled … but What About Kimmel, Midler and Rapaport?

Reporters will continue to distort and outright lie about her Tweets to make sure the journalistic record remains squarely against her. Call it Fake News, The Sequel.

And then we’ll move on to the next Cancel Culture atrocity.

It’s a sad, sorry cycle, and nothing will change unless different action is taken. What does that mean? We’re seeing #CancelDisneyPlus on social media, but hashtags aren’t real life. We learned that the tragic way after Michelle Obama rallied the digital world to save young girls captured by Boko Haram.

Editor’s Note: This site doesn’t not officially endorse boycotts of any kind.

Will people actually cancel their subscriptions? If so, will they do so in large enough numbers to matter? What seems like a cultural groundswell on social media is often nothing of the kind. Plenty of people don’t know the details of CaranoGate, nor what’s at stake beyond one actress and one highly coveted job.

Chances are people enjoy Disney+ and don’t want to be inconvenienced by losing it. Conservatives in general approach boycotts with understandable restraint.

It leaves few options. Disagree? Have alternate ideas so that Carano’s fate doesn’t befall another actor? Please share them below.

