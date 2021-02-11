https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/woke-wars-canceldisneyplus-trends-after-lucasfilm-boots-gina-carano-over-abhorrent-social-media-posts/

Lucasfilm has booted Mandalorian star Gina Carano from the hit show, saying “there are no plans for her to be in the future” and calling some of her recent social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Lucasfilm Drops ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Following Offensive Social-Media Posts https://t.co/9pO5iDceAp — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2021

She was also dropped by her agents:

Carano has also been dropped as a client by UTA, an agency spokesperson confirms https://t.co/w0zqcEaJRv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2021

She actually had her own show “in the works” before getting fired:

Gina Carano had her own Disney+ Star Wars spinoff show in the works before getting fired from Lucasfilm yesterday over her ‘abhorrent’ social media posts. https://t.co/pYYws5LRob — Alexandra Halaby 🌹 (@iskandrah) February 11, 2021

One of the posts compared politics today to what happened in Nazi Germany where neighbor turned on neighbor. From Variety:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

But why is this even controversial?

Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor. This is not only uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering. — Katrina Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) February 11, 2021

There’s “nothing wrong with this”:

Nothing wrong with this. As I’ve been saying a lot lately, “Trope Antisemitism” is a villainous concept that is nearly always used against people who are actually not antisemitic and didn’t intend the offense. It’s “microagressions for Jews,” and it needs to stop. @ginacarano pic.twitter.com/kkVcDZ98ZK — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 11, 2021

And note that Hitler comparisons are fine if it lines up with your politics. From last night:

#3 is trending because people are mad Gina Carano compared something to the Nazis. #4 is trending because people are comparing Josh Hawley to the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/nzyc1dWDqa — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 10, 2021

A second post questioned the effectiveness of masks:

In another post, Carano shared a photo of a person wearing multiple cloth masks with the caption, “Meanwhile in California…”

And a third post on Instagram stories shared a Jeff Epstein meme:

Gina Carano shared several posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday, including one that likened contemporary political disputes to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. On Wednesday, she posted a meme that said “Jeff Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself.” https://t.co/4xpZjKtbIY — Liam Stack (@liamstack) February 11, 2021

Carano was under fire last year for putting “boop/bop/beep” as her pronouns:

Gina Carano putting boop/bop/beep in her name after the Twitter mob was angry she wouldn’t put her pronouns in her bio will always be legendary pic.twitter.com/fRFUGmYLUY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2021

#CancelDisneyPlus is now trending:

#CancelDisneyPlus is the number 1 trend nationwide as fan backlash to the firing of @GinaCarano continues pic.twitter.com/CQ5TACowOO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2021

And many conservatives are canceling the streaming service. Here’s Mollie Hemingway:

And Dave Rubin:

Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises. Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know. pic.twitter.com/c2SSAjjdyu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2021

Carmine Sabia, as well:

But what I do know is that Disney firing Gina Carano proves her exact point about being like Nazi Germany. #CancelDisneyPlus. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 11, 2021

But there are also many libs sharing the hashtag ironically with no plans to cancel their subscriptions:

No way I’d #CancelDisneyPlus with #WandaVision just getting good and especially not for white supremacists — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 11, 2021

It looks like the #CancelDisneyPlus movement is nowhere as deep as it appears:

If I was going to #CancelDisneyPlus it would be because I find it disrespectful to wait a whole week for a new episode of #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/Mmpf1Tn0he — Jessica Milagros #BB21 (@jmilagrosplus) February 11, 2021

But it should be.

