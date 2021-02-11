https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/woke-wars-canceldisneyplus-trends-after-lucasfilm-boots-gina-carano-over-abhorrent-social-media-posts/

Lucasfilm has booted Mandalorian star Gina Carano from the hit show, saying “there are no plans for her to be in the future” and calling some of her recent social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

She was also dropped by her agents:

She actually had her own show “in the works” before getting fired:

One of the posts compared politics today to what happened in Nazi Germany where neighbor turned on neighbor. From Variety:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

But why is this even controversial?

There’s “nothing wrong with this”:

And note that Hitler comparisons are fine if it lines up with your politics. From last night:

A second post questioned the effectiveness of masks:

In another post, Carano shared a photo of a person wearing multiple cloth masks with the caption, “Meanwhile in California…”

And a third post on Instagram stories shared a Jeff Epstein meme:

Carano was under fire last year for putting “boop/bop/beep” as her pronouns:

#CancelDisneyPlus is now trending:

And many conservatives are canceling the streaming service. Here’s Mollie Hemingway:

And Dave Rubin:

Carmine Sabia, as well:

But there are also many libs sharing the hashtag ironically with no plans to cancel their subscriptions:

It looks like the #CancelDisneyPlus movement is nowhere as deep as it appears:

But it should be.

***

