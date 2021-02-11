https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wretched-murkowski-dont-see-donald-trump-re-elected-presidency/

This woman is the worst.

“Republican” Lisa Murkowski spoke out against President Donald Trump more than any Democrat in her career. She fought his America First agenda every step of the way.

On Wednesday Murkowski told reporters, “I don’t see how Donald Trump could ever be re-elected to the presidency again.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after Day 2 of the impeachment trial: “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency again.” pic.twitter.com/uYjhyKTMzW — The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2021

