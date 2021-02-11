https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/you-guys-are-the-real-fascists-ny-times-nick-kristof-asks-if-fox-news-can-be-put-on-trial-with-trump-in-order-to-save-democracy/

The Senate impeachment trial for former President Trump continues today, and New York Times columnist and North Korea apologist Nick Kristoff is wondering if Fox News should be made to be a co-defendant of sorts:

My new column: “Can we put Fox News on trial with Trump?” With a couple of suggestions for how to do that. Hint: Should every American with basic cable have to pay $20 a year to Fox News to underwrite extremists and seditionists? https://t.co/1aM08SDlho pic.twitter.com/z8BIVPdC55 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 11, 2021

So… free speech must be killed in order to save it?

What in Hell’s name is the matter with you? I’m old enough to remember when journalists stuck for free speech and a free press. #1A https://t.co/7lcXoZC89u — Dr Alan Poirier DCS, PPe, OMFG (@alan_poirier) February 11, 2021

Those days are gone, apparently — ironically because some of these same people warned that Trump was a wannabe dictator who threatened free speech.

You guys are the real fascists — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) February 11, 2021

America’s communists are no different than communists have always been. https://t.co/jwMcJT027Y — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 11, 2021

Check your own house before you try to wreck anothers, Nicky. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 11, 2021

Imagine the NYT triggering of Fox News was actively trying to get people to cancel their NYT subscriptions.

I can’t believe not being humiliated to be associated with the New York Times right now. This is all the more shameful for it, too. https://t.co/Bh7rr58pdt — James Lindsay, won’t fit in your box (@ConceptualJames) February 11, 2021

“I hate free speech.” https://t.co/epk48SP95T — Advisor to Future US Attorney-General Hunter Biden (@TomJefferson30) February 11, 2021

NY Times columnist promotes silencing a competing news outlet. No one is forced to subscribe to any cable package. Freedom of the press for thee, but not for my competitor. https://t.co/QnAvDrBrXQ — Perfidious Bagel Snarfing Warmonger (@wakeari60) February 11, 2021

It also works the other way around, and imagine the liberal “First Amendment” hyperventilating if the roles were reversed:

Now do CNN / MSNBC https://t.co/667kmhGJ4p — dave (@mulld37) February 11, 2021

I feel the exact same way about my tax dollars. https://t.co/9bpfg0PqGO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2021

Bingo! And yet they don’t care that many taxpayers don’t want their money funding the likes of Planned Parenthood or NPR.

