The Senate impeachment trial for former President Trump continues today, and New York Times columnist and North Korea apologist Nick Kristoff is wondering if Fox News should be made to be a co-defendant of sorts:

So… free speech must be killed in order to save it?

Those days are gone, apparently — ironically because some of these same people warned that Trump was a wannabe dictator who threatened free speech.

Imagine the NYT triggering of Fox News was actively trying to get people to cancel their NYT subscriptions.

It also works the other way around, and imagine the liberal “First Amendment” hyperventilating if the roles were reversed:

Bingo! And yet they don’t care that many taxpayers don’t want their money funding the likes of Planned Parenthood or NPR.

