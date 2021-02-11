https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/zuckerberg-bans-robert-f-kennedy-for-false-claims-about-covid-vaccines/

Zuckerberg bans Robert F. Kennedy from Instagram

Lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy, has been banned from Facebook owned Instagram just days after he penned a comprehensive account of Bill Gates’ attempt to monopolize and dominate global food production and public health programs.

“We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” a spokesperson for Facebook confirmed in a statement to The Hill.

Kennedy, who is the son of the late former senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, had 800,000 followers on Instagram, and over 300,000 on Facebook.

Just hours before the account was taken down, The Washington Post lobbied Facebook to take action against Kennedy, after he posted a section of a video from the “Planet Lockdown” movie.

The film was made by Catherine Austin Fitts.

