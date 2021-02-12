https://www.theblaze.com/news/kevin-sorbo-facebook-deleted

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo said that Facebook deleted his page despite his having more than 500,000 followers, and the company didn’t respond to a request for an explanation for the action.

Sorbo tweeted about the incident on Friday.

“BREAKING: Facebook has deleted my official account with over 500,000 followers I have created a new page, spread the word!” he tweeted with a link to a new Facebook page.

That page has since gained far fewer followers with only about 2,200.

Sorbo is best known for his role in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” but he is also an outspoken Christian and a critic of liberalism.

Among those posts deleted was a comment by Sorbo in Sept. 2018 where he criticized Nike for their campaign featuring former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

“I just returned a pair of Nike shoes to the store. I complained that they hurt my feet when I stand for the [national anthem],” he wrote at the time.

Newsbusters reported that Facebook did not respond to questions about the rationale for deleting Sorbo’s account.

The social media giant is just one among the many online platforms that has been criticized for shutting down political speech that is critical of the left. Many on the right have accused the tech companies of being politically motivated in their selective application of their policies.

The tech companies have faced the opposite criticism from some among the left who say they aren’t doing enough to censor speech they find harmful or deleterious to public discourse.

Former President Donald Trump had called for the removal of legal protections for social media platforms before his accounts were stripped from him after he kept claiming that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent.

