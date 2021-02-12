https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/after-banning-project-veritas-twitter-spox-tells-yashar-ali-that-lincoln-projects-private-dm-stunt-does-not-violate-twitter-rules-or-hacked-materials-policy/

Surely the Lincoln Project crossed a line when they tweeted out a private DM conversation between journalist Amanda Becker and former member Jennifer Horn, right? Surely Twitter would take action against them for so brazenly violating the rules, right?

Wrong:

Well, fancy that.

Apparently not!

Isn’t it?

You have to laugh at this point. Otherwise you’ll start throwing things

Holy. Sh*t.

Some private information is more equal than others?

Twitter’s demonstrated plenty of times that they’re running a biased operation. But this may be one of the most egregious examples yet.

Parting food for thought:

Inquiring minds wanna know.

