https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/after-banning-project-veritas-twitter-spox-tells-yashar-ali-that-lincoln-projects-private-dm-stunt-does-not-violate-twitter-rules-or-hacked-materials-policy/

Surely the Lincoln Project crossed a line when they tweeted out a private DM conversation between journalist Amanda Becker and former member Jennifer Horn, right? Surely Twitter would take action against them for so brazenly violating the rules, right?

Wrong:

NEWS Twitter spox tells me that the Lincoln Project tweet thread containing DM’s from @NHJennifer‘s account (which she says were obtained without consent) do NOT violate Twitter rules I’m also told by Twitter that the tweets are NOT a violation of their hacked materials policy https://t.co/667wnn4TaM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Well, fancy that.

It’s not against twitter rules to break into someone else’s account without their consent and publish their private messages…? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 12, 2021

Apparently not!

Fun new standard! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

Isn’t it?

Twitter is a clownshow https://t.co/rlMeCyyAY7 — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) February 12, 2021

You have to laugh at this point. Otherwise you’ll start throwing things

Holy. Sh*t.

But Project Veritas was banned for what exactly????????????? https://t.co/osYwIGfMpA — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) February 12, 2021

Twitter yesterday suspended the Veritas account for the exact same “posting private information.” https://t.co/dmXFbKvZl5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

Some private information is more equal than others?

Twitter’s demonstrated plenty of times that they’re running a biased operation. But this may be one of the most egregious examples yet.

So posting private DMs without consent and targeted harassment is okay to @jack so long as you’re anti-Trump. Got it. https://t.co/1dT0GW1SJC — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 12, 2021

Twitter rules are just pure Calvinball. https://t.co/vz0PWJrSSB — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 12, 2021

Parting food for thought:

Why have a “hacked materials policy” if posting hacked DMs *isn’t* a violation? You have the victim saying publicly she didn’t consent for them to be shared. Was that policy really just to kill the Hunter Biden story? https://t.co/SQAvoNKUxr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 12, 2021

Inquiring minds wanna know.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

