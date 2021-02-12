https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-trump-impeachment-senate/2021/02/12/id/1009853

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team should have given a different closing argument in the Senate impeachment trial, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

Trump’s attorneys — Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen — concluded their arguments Friday by calling Democrats’ allegations that the former president incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “absurd” and said his calls to “fight” on his behalf were simple political rhetoric during a pre-riot rally speech.

After saying Trump’s legal team had presented a winning case overall, Dershowitz said he didn’t “think the closing was effective.”

“I think that Trump’s closing should have been something like this,” Dershowitz told co-hosts Bob Sellers and Alison Maloni on Friday’s “American Agenda.” “Senators, you may not like Donald Trump. You don’t have to like him. You don’t have to approve of what he said in this speech. You don’t have to think that it wasn’t a dangerous speech. You can condemn what he did, you can condemn what happened in the Capitol, we all condemn what happened in the Capitol.”

The legal scholar proceeded to say senators could vote to acquit on one of two grounds.

“Either, even if you believe that the conduct might be impeachable, if you don’t think the Senate has jurisdiction over a former president, over a citizen, then you must vote to acquit,” he continued. “Even though the Senate voted it had jurisdiction, you have the obligation to vote your conscience if you don’t think the Senate has jurisdiction over this case.

“And even if you think the Senate has jurisdiction, you have an obligation to acquit if you think the First Amendment protects the speech that was given. So whatever your reasons, you should vote to acquit.”

The Senate trial began Tuesday. House managers presented their case for impeachment of Trump for inciting the crowd that stormed the Capitol.

After finishing their closing, Trump’s attorneys were encouraged by Dershowitz to “answer questions in the most benign possible ways” during the question-and-answer period.

“Lawyers have the hardest time sitting down and shutting up when they’ve won,” Dershowitz said. “They’ve won. They didn’t alienate a lot of senators.”

