Actor Alec Baldwin is questioning whether politics played a role in Bruce Springsteen’s drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Baldwin made his comments in a Wednesday tweet.

He wrote: “I wonder if Springsteen’s arrest had anything to do with his politics.”

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast.

He was handed citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Fox News noted Springsteen has been associated with liberal views and causes.

A source revealed to the Asbury Park Press that Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02, well below New Jersey’s legal limit, which is .08. A second source told the New York Post that the “Born to Run” icon had stopped to take photos with fans and share a shot of tequila with them when he was busted by police

