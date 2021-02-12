http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bBa83uqMYtE/

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican senators who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial “are going to be maligned in history.”

Navarro said, “Then we heard that there’s three of them, Cruz, Hawley and Lindsey Graham, meeting with the defense lawyers. That’s not what an impartial juror is supposed to do. I was so shaken by the videos, and I just can’t explain to myself how somebody, you know, if it shakes us watching it, how somebody who actually lived through that could then go back just a few hours later that same day and vote to continue confirming Trump’s lies, as 150 Republicans between the House and the Senate did that same day, you know, that evening of January 6th.”

She added, “What we’re talking about here is we’re not talking about removing him. We’re not talking about sending Trump to jail. We’re not talking about taking away his property. This trial is about setting the record of history straight and setting a precedent, and making sure that this does not happen again. So if they lived through what we just saw, if they just saw how close they came to being, you know, harmed, to being actually harmed, we saw them running, we saw them running in fear, these senators, and they’re still going to go and act like cult members and not vote to set the record straight for history? They are going to be maligned in history. We will be studying this for decades, and people are going to know that they are cowards, cowards, cowards.”

