https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/02/12/aoc-foia-update-what-the-impeachment-trial-tells-us-n325920
About The Author
Related Posts
If You're Wondering, Jimmy Kimmel Is Still an Idiot: Mike Pence Doesn't Deserve COVID Vaccine; 'Save That Dose for Someone Else'
December 19, 2020
Is Jen Psaki's Brother a Portfolio Manager at Citadel?
January 29, 2021
The FBI's Latest Homegrown Terrorist Plot Is an Obvious Joke but What Is Going to Happen to the People Involved Is Not
December 26, 2020
The Supreme Court Has Set A Ridiculously Dangerous Precedent
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy