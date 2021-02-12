https://noqreport.com/2021/02/12/are-democrats-planning-to-steal-the-impeachment/

The tumultuous wake of the crime of the millennium, aka the irrefutable theft of the 2020 Presidential election, has left millions of Americans outraged and incredulous. In a land where justice for all has been a daily pledge of its citizenry and politicians for decades on end, patriots find themselves supine and bewildered by a thickly woven mat of corruption, deftly yanked from beneath their feet. Could it be that those very same perpetrators are preparing to kick Americans while they’re down and spit on them for good measure, thus adding insult to injury in the form of impeachment fraud?

All the hallmarks of their original heinousness are there. Note, for example, Fox News’ preemptive propagandizing, eerily evocative of an election night back stab that cost them a paltry 40% of their viewership. Meanwhile, the usual mob of mainstream media outlets are up to their old tricks, bum rushing any and everyone with their fake facts and false narratives, rearing back to hit people over the head, just as they did prior to the election with their over-weighted polls.

Video evidence be damned, anti-Trump political partisans easily duck and weave the frail counter punches to their attacks, impervious to such volleys. The legal groundwork for a second assault has even been laid in the same manner as with the election, allowing the attackers to sidestep, or simply trample over existing law with ad hoc distortions and misinterpretations.

On election night Trump supporters were standing tall, confident that their cause was righteous and truth would inevitably render them victorious. Still, they were unprepared for the impending sucker punch that would leave them doubled over in agony and gasping for air. At just the right moment, RINOs cunningly charged forth from the marshy undergrowth and bowled over hapless Trumpists sending them reeling, and there’s no reason to believe there do not exist more members of their herd lurking in wait to repeat the vicious tactic. Once again, gluttons for punishment in anti-impeachment camp are sanguinely remounting their high horse, utterly unprepared for yet another low blow.

As I illustrated in a previous article, it is simply folly to suspect the forces behind the impeachment won’t brazenly jump the shark once again. The fact that there have been absolutely no consequences in response to their heinous attack on our election can only serve to embolden and provoke such repeat offenses. Motives need not be obvious or thought out. Like a cowardly sneak attack from an Antifa thug on an unsuspecting elderly couple in a cafe, such wanton acts are often as senseless as they are violent.

Practically speaking, Trump poses no threat to a party that increasingly rules the country with an iron fist of absolute power. The 2024 election is an eternity away in such circumstances, and any Vegas odds maker worth a penny would not be wasting time contemplating the odds of whether Trump might win the epic rematch that would be the next election. Astute gamblers would certainly find it more profitable to spend their time calculating the likelihood that there will even be one.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

Follow NOQ Report on



The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

