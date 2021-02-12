https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/12/ari-fleischer-would-like-an-update-to-chris-cuomos-july-tweet-about-trusting-floridas-covid-19-data/

Over the summer CNN’s Chris Cuomo was among those in the media and elsewhere pushing a particular narrative designed to take the focus off places like New York and California:

Can we trust the data from florida’s governor? https://t.co/1rLT3YzUYe — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 27, 2020

Considering the news that’s come out of New York this week, Ari Fleischer would like an update:

What about New York’s? https://t.co/TSlb8ii5gA — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 12, 2021

#Crickets

Gov. Cuomo was welcomed on CNN this way while Gov. DeSantis was being doubted:

