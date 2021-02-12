https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/video-biden-says-americans-will-need-to-wear-masks-through-at-least-2022/

Pres. Joe Biden says he’s keeping his mask on during his remarks to NIH staff, after consulting Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci.

“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says. https://t.co/fcHZLdvql2 pic.twitter.com/nAaDmxbB40

— ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2021