With Democrats, the question is never ‘how big is my mandate?’ It’s always ‘how far can I push the limits of my power?’ The answer is — as far as they’ll let us get away with it.

We are seeing this in the Biden administration’s approach to immigration.

They are openly hostile to private business while eagerly feeding the devouring blob of an endlessly-growing government.

The revoking of the permit has already resulted in 1,000 layoffs at the Alberta, Canada-based TEC Energy. Another 10,000 Keystone pipeline jobs are in jeopardy. This week over a dozen Republican states’ attorneys general blasted Biden’s Keystone XL pipeline opposition in a joint letter. Keystone XL may be just the beginning as Biden is facing increasing pressure to shut down more pipelines. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, earlier this month called on the president to withdraw the permit of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Northern Minnesota. In addition, dozens of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson, are calling for the Dakota Access pipeline to be shut down. – FoxBusiness

There is also an Executive order to stop building private detention centers. Meanwhile, tent cities for illegal immigrants are popping up like mushrooms.

Maybe it has something to do with how Biden’s policy changes are incentivizing Illegal Immigrants to crash the border?

The Biden administration is facing fresh spikes of over 100 percent in illegal border crossings from this time last year and has opened another tent city to detain illegal immigrants in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection has announced. The Border Patrol revealed in a report released Wednesday that the number of migrants apprehended at the border in the month of January reached nearly 78,000, up from 36,679 in January 2020. Single adult Mexican citizens accounted for more than 37,000 CBP encounters, a 119 percent increase from this time last year, according to the agency. Amid the surge, a new “soft-sided facility” was established this week by the agency in Donna, Texas, to hold individuals originally staying at the Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. –NYPost

This is the second such tent city being erected in the first few weeks of the Biden administration.

In simple terms, Biden’s priorities amoung to exchanging a pipeline of energy for a pipeline of refugees.

It prompts the obvious question, whose interests do the simultaneous ramping up of immigration and cancellation of well-paying jobs best serve? Is it good for the immigrants? For the American worker? Or some other special interest?

We need not wonder, the Democrats themselves have told us exactly what priorities are in play here.

This is about electoral advantage for their party, and a play for becoming, functionally, a one-party state.

A memo co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, obtained by The Daily Caller, admits the Democratic Party needs to protect illegal immigrants brought here by DACA in order to ensure those additional votes. The Center for American Progress (CAP) Action Fund memo, which circulated Monday, called on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.” The memo from the left-leaning think tank also said that protecting DACA is not only a “moral imperative” but also a “critical component” in winning elections. “The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo read. It finished, “If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond.” –FoxNewsJan 2018

