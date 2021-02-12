https://thepostmillennial.com/gina-carano-strikes-back-fired-star-wars-star-slams-cancel-culture-announces-new-project-with-shapiros-daily-wire

Gina Carano is already back on her feet after having been booted from Disney on Wednesday. On Friday, she announced a new deal with the Daily Wire to make a movie.

Critics are calling her firing from Disney politically motivated, since she is openly conservative and a Trump supporter. She clashed with people on social media regularly over politics, the lockdowns, and the use of pronouns, among other things.

Hollywood cancelled @ginacarano for being conservative. That’s bullshit. So we’re fighting back. Become a DW member today with promo code GINA for 25% off, and join the cultural resistance. https://t.co/m3mVwcEFsc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2021

Said Carano in an interview:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” commented Shapiro, excited about the deal.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

Indeed, there is a possibility that the move may very well backfire on Disney, as cancelling them is also now trending.



