(CAMPUS REFORM) – The University of California-Berkeley imposed a “self-sequester” period through February 15 for all on-campus residents and is not allowing them to go to the store or even exercise outside alone.

The strict quarantine measures, announced February 1 by university officials, limit students who live on-campus from leaving campus unless it’s an emergency, and require students to stay in their dorm room “as much as possible.”

“You are required to remain in your room as much as possible and wear a face covering while in all common areas, including bathrooms (unless brushing your teeth, washing your face, showering, etc.),” the announcement states.

