More poorly aging tweets from those “in the know” have been spotted:

How’s this tweet aging — I’m a feeling. (@BoxrecGrey) February 12, 2021

This has to be one of the poorest aged threads on this website — Rob (@r_papal3) February 12, 2021

Andy Slavitt, who is now a Covid-19 response advisor to the Biden administration, had a lengthy thread in July in which he defended New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his coronavirus response. Here’s just a sampling, including a tweet where Slavitt dismissed criticism of Cuomo’s nursing home policies as a “right-wing meme”:

COVID UPDATE July 13: There are successful examples of taking on COVID-19. And there is one story like no others. New York. 1/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

So some thought it was unfair that Cuomo drew such high praise for his handling of the crisis. He earned it for one reason. He talked to people. 3/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

This isn’t about Cuomo as much as it is about New Yorkers. But I have to make one more comment. There’s a right wing meme about how Cuomo killed people in nursing homes. 8/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

This makes it even more special:

This gent is now the Biden White House’s Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response. https://t.co/9jPig6eYeE — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 12, 2021

Senior Advisor to the COVID Response Coordinator for President @JoeBiden https://t.co/0NebG1eNU6 — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 12, 2021

What could possibly go wrong?

Just checking in with how this tweet turned out. Anyone got an update? — Mr. Guillotine 🌹 (@SarcasticPirate) February 12, 2021

Turns out, it wasn’t just a meme. Hey, isn’t Andy a WH Advisor now? Yikes. https://t.co/4G9mCxLcWy — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) February 12, 2021

Oops. This guy is now in charge nationally. https://t.co/EzYzxujLJH — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 12, 2021

They never have to answer for their statements, they just keep on keeping on. https://t.co/rnUwj1rDjE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 12, 2021

