More poorly aging tweets from those “in the know” have been spotted:

Andy Slavitt, who is now a Covid-19 response advisor to the Biden administration, had a lengthy thread in July in which he defended New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his coronavirus response. Here’s just a sampling, including a tweet where Slavitt dismissed criticism of Cuomo’s nursing home policies as a “right-wing meme”:

This makes it even more special:

What could possibly go wrong?

