https://www.oann.com/biden-cuts-off-emergency-military-funding-for-border-wall-calls-trumps-declaration-unwarranted/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-cuts-off-emergency-military-funding-for-border-wall-calls-trumps-declaration-unwarranted

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:14 AM PT – Friday, February 12, 2021

The Biden administration has continued to gut President Trump’s border policies amid a major increase in illegal border crossings. Most recently, Joe Biden cut off emergency funding for the border wall in yet another attack on border security.

On Thursday, Biden canceled President Trump’s emergency declaration from 2019 that directed roughly $25 billion to fund the wall’s construction. Biden told Congress the President’s declaration was “unwarranted.”

Additionally, another new Biden administration plan reportedly seeks to allow migrants to wait in the U.S. while they await for their asylum claims to be heard. Trump implemented the so-called Remain in Mexico Policy in 2019, which required migrants to wait in Mexico for their court date.

Documents now show the Department of Homeland Security would allow some migrants to wait at shelters at three different points of entry in the U.S. They would only have to receive a negative COVID-19 test before given entry.

Critics have said Biden’s latest decisions are eroding border security and may invite more illegal immigrants to unlawfully cross the border.

In fact, recently released numbers by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency show the number of illegal migrants apprehended at the border rose by 157 percent this January compared to one year ago. Agents detained over 75,000 illegal immigrants last month alone compared to 29,000 in January of 2020.

In the meantime, the Biden administration has failed to provide simple answers on its plan to protect the border.

While speaking at a press conference Thursday, secretary Jenn Psaki dodged questions over the state of the southern border. At one point, she even admitted that there are certain parts of the border where Biden’s policies are failing to catch migrants.

“What I was referring to was the data of how many people versus how many people are coming in to the country,” she stated. “As I mentioned yesterday or the day before, the vast majority are turned away at the border.”

Psaki also refused to answer questions over claims by the Mexican president that many migrants are flocking to the southern border with the belief it is open to them.

“We’re looking for every opportunity we can, of course, from the president to the secretary of Homeland Security to the secretary of State to communicate where we stand,” the press secretary continued. “Which is that the president, our entire administration, are committed to digging out of the immoral approach to immigration of the prior administration.”

However, Psaki stopped short of providing and alternative solutions to what she called President Trump’s “inhumane policies.”

MORE NEWS: Tribute to President Trump by Harrison Hill Smith

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

