https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/statedepartment-conference-video-racism/2021/02/12/id/1009849

The Biden State Department scheduled an online video conference for this past Wednesday to discuss ”Racism Being a Threat to National Security and Democracy” with several leftist groups planned to speak, the Fox News Channel reported.

It was not known if the conference was actually held this week, but an announcement of the event for ”State Department (e)mployees” was obtained by Fox News‘ ”Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The State Department did not immediately respond to a message left by Newsmax via its website.

Among the scheduled speakers were former Democrat one-term Rep. Tom Perriello of Virginia, who currently is the executive director for George Soros’ Open Society Foundations; Eric Ward, executive director of Western States Center; and attorney Diala Shamas of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

Among other actions, Ward advocated for the ”Defund the Police” movement on the Western States Center‘s website last May, Shama’s organization demanded a $1 billion cut from the New York City Police Department budget, while Soros’ OSF donated millions to Black Lives Matter.

Democrats have insisted that white supremacy is a significant threat for years, particularly in the military. Similarly, the House of Representatives has pressed the Defense Department since Democrats took control of the chamber in 2019.

