https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-to-allow-25000-illegals-waiting-in-mexico-to-enter-usa/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYT admits Chinese people are on Trump’s side…
January 15, 2021
Jim Jordan raises hell…
January 12, 2021
Interesting poll on MAGA Nation… Just 19%…
January 15, 2021
Ilhan Omar announces articles of impeachment…
January 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy