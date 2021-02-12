https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/12/bombshell-report-reveals-actual-number-of-covid-patients-sent-to-ny-nursing-homes-and-they-are-staggering-n325871
About The Author
Related Posts
The Politico Names New White House Editor, Reveals Everything Wrong With Modern Journalism in the Process
December 23, 2020
Lincoln Project Tries a Super Bowl 'Soul' Dunk on Ivanka Trump, and It Backfires Spectacularly
February 8, 2021
Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Resigns, But Not For The Reason You'd Think
February 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy