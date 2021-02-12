https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/12/boom-ted-cruz-smacks-down-cnn-after-bogus-hit-piece-on-him-meeting-with-trumps-lawyers-n326009
About The Author
Related Posts
Happy New Year & the Trail to Triumph
January 1, 2021
Chip Roy Blasts 'Dishonest' Media Attacks on Mike Lee After out of Context Quote Circulates
February 10, 2021
Raphael Warnock's Campaign Just Took Another Body Blow
December 28, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy