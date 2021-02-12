https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/boom-trump-attorneys-destroy-house-managers-lying-american-public-using-manipulated-tweet-evidence-video/

President Trump’s defense team took the floor of the US Senate on Friday in defense of President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump Attorney David Schoen ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED the House Managers when he took to the floor of the US Senate.

At one point Schoen played video of the Democrat lawmakers lying about a Trump tweet.

House Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell gave a riveting performance on Wednesday reading off Trump’s tweets with emotional appeal.

During this theatrical performance, Swalwell read off a Trump retweet by Jennifer Lynn Lawrence.

But there was one problem with the tweet.

It was photoshopped.

Jennifer Lynn Lawrence has never been verified by Twitter.

Democrats faked that to make it look more important.

Dustin Stockton has more.

Wow.

On Friday Trump Attorney David Schoen destroyed Democrats for lying about this to the American public!

