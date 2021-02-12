https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-carano-to-produce-and-star-in-upcoming-film-for-the-daily-wire

Actress Gina Carano is partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members.

Carano and The Daily Wire announced the new partnership on Friday, two days after the actress was ousted from her role in the Disney Star Wars spinoff show “The Mandalorian.” Disney cut the actress on Wednesday in what critics alleged was a politically-motivated hit.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement Friday. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

In announcing the new deal, The Daily Wire is offering a 25% discount for new members with the promo code “GINA.”

Daily Wire co-founder and Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro welcomed Carano, touting her work as an actress and slamming Disney for cutting the star for “offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left.”

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Shapiro. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

The former Disney star was cut from her role on “The Mandalorian” earlier this week in a move that the mass media company had reportedly been planning for months over right-wing views Carano has expressed over social media. Disney officially cut ties with Carano over an image the actress posted to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards with the caption:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Shapiro defended Carano over social media and on his podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” on Thursday and said the actress’s ouster was an example of the “cancel culture” infecting leading U.S. institutions.

“Social movements have consequences, and we are now in the middle of a mass social movement to expel half of the American population from the body politic,” Shapiro said. He added that Carano’s firing, as well as the public backlash ginned up against a number of well-known figures, is not a good faith attempt at accountability, but rather a club to punish people for holding certain opinions.

“It is not about an honest attempt to cleanse the culture. It is not about an honest attempt to have discussion or conversation,” he said. “It is about, can we wrong-foot you so that we have an excuse to say that your entire career has been completely and utterly garbage and that you are a bad person, and so we feel good about excising you from the body politic. That’s all that is happening right now in the culture, and that is a big deal.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

