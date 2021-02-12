https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-biden-to-allow-25000-asylum-seekers-into-the-usa-at-the-southern-border/
ANOTHER CARAVAN: New Migrant Caravan Crosses into Mexico, Heads Towards US Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.20
An additional migrant caravan crossed into Mexico this week, where upwards of 1,000 Central American migrants began the 1,500 mile trek to the United States’ southern border.
“Carrying U.S. and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward a waiting contingent of dozens of national guardsmen with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute,” reports the Associated Press. “Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully.”
“Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here,” adds the AP. “The migrants awoke with a plan Thursday. By 4:30 a.m. they had all packed their belongings and were just awaiting the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were posted across the river.”
Immigration officials believe there are more than 10,000 Hondurans currently in Mexico waiting for asylum in the United States.
BETO BOMBSHELL: New Video Shows Staffers Used Campaign Funds to ‘ILLEGALLY AID’ Migrant Caravan
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.01.18
Unbelievable undercover footage released by Project Veritas Thursday raises serious legal and ethical questions surrounding Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign; revealing top staffers potentially violated federal law by using campaign finances to help undocumented workers traveling with the ‘migrant caravan.’
The bombshell video shows O’Rourke’s field manager and others scheming to help the migrants after crossing into the US; suggesting campaign workers use donations and other official funds and resources to assist Central American migrants entering the United States.
“You know that migrant caravan? A few of them got here already and they’re dropping them off like really close,” said a campaign field manager. “I’m going to get some food right now and some stuff to drop off.”
“Don’t ever repeat this stuff but like, if we just say we’re buying some food for an event, like Halloween events,” suggested another staffer.
“That’s not a horrible idea, but I didn’t hear anything,” said the manager. “I think we can use that with [prepaid campaign debit cards] to buy some food, all that sh*t can be totally masked.”