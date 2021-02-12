https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-biden-to-allow-25000-asylum-seekers-into-the-usa-at-the-southern-border/

ANOTHER CARAVAN: New Migrant Caravan Crosses into Mexico, Heads Towards US Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.20

An additional migrant caravan crossed into Mexico this week, where upwards of 1,000 Central American migrants began the 1,500 mile trek to the United States’ southern border.

“Carrying U.S. and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward a waiting contingent of dozens of national guardsmen with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute,” reports the Associated Press. “Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully.”

“Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here,” adds the AP. “The migrants awoke with a plan Thursday. By 4:30 a.m. they had all packed their belongings and were just awaiting the call to move. They would not cross where Mexican authorities were posted across the river.”

Immigration officials believe there are more than 10,000 Hondurans currently in Mexico waiting for asylum in the United States.

Source: Associated Press