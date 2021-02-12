https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-tj-ducklo-suspended-one-week-without-pay/
No ifs ands or buts, unless it’s TJ Ducklo…
TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life. He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President.
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021
TJ Ducklo suspended one week without pay.
With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, he has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 12, 2021