Britney Spears’ father lost a battle in court Thursday concerning his role in the star’s conservatorship, which has been making headlines thanks to a new documentary. A Los Angeles judge on Thursday rejected Jamie Spears’ objections to a joint conservatorship order, meaning he will not have sole control over investing Britney’s money.

Last year Britney filed a petition to have her father removed as sole conservator of her estate. Instead, the pop icon requested that a financial institution be granted power to manage her finances. The petition was denied but Judge Brenda Penny did appoint Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator, CBS News reported.

On Thursday, Jamie’s objections, which included concerns of how the co-conservatorship would be delegated, were rejected by Penny, who granted equal power to Bessemer Trust and Jamie in managing Britney’s affairs. She ordered that the financial institution and Jamie work together on a budget and investment plan for the pop icon’s estate.

Britney’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham reiterated that Britney wanted her father removed from her conservatorship.

“It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as her conservator but we recognize that removal is a separate issue,” Ingham said.

In a statement, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said her client was looking forward to “working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter,” according to NBC News. “My client Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court,” the statement added.

Both parties are set to appear in court on March 17.

