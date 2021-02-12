https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-in-the-big-apple-top-cuomo-aide-says-governor-hid-nursing-home-facts-from-feds-media/
AOC: New York Gov Cuomo’s Response ‘Creating a Class and Race Issue’ During Coronavirus Crisis
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez singled-out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday; accusing the top Democrat of “creating a class and race issue” during the Coronavirus crisis.
“If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.
“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters,” she added.
“I think our policy answers it,” Cuomo said Monday. “You cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent. It’s not that you won’t owe rent at one time, right, because you signed a contract. Even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent, right, and they have expenses. So, no evictions for nonpayment of rent and then we’ll see where we are and we’ll see how long this goes on.”
BETSY McCAUGHEY: ‘We Don’t Have a Ventilator Shortage- Leaders Chose Not to Prepare for Pandemic’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.31.20
By Betsy McCaughey
The novel coronavirus is causing working-age people to worry about missing paychecks, caring for kids home from school, stockpiling groceries and canceling plans. But people in their 50s, 60s or older have bigger worries. Many are lying awake wondering if this is how they are going to die.
At its most severe, the coronavirus attacks the lungs, making it impossible to breathe without a ventilator. Landing in the hospital on a ventilator is bad. But worse is being told you can’t have one.
Hospitals in New York are running short. To his credit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing his best, but he admits “you can’t find available ventilators no matter how much you’re willing to pay right now, because there is literally a global run on ventilators.”
It’s a little late. Several years ago, after learning that the Empire State’s stockpile of medical equipment had 16,000 fewer ventilators than the 18,000 New Yorkers would need in a severe pandemic, state public-health leaders came to a fork in the road.
