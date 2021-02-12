https://www.corbettreport.com/cave-walls-german-lockdowns-tech-governments-new-world-next-week/

<input id="powerpress_embed_40031-podcast_t" type="text" value="” onclick=”javascript: this.select();” onfocus=”javascript: this.select();” style=”width: 70%;” readonly=”readonly”>

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

This week on the New World Next Week: Time Magazine games conspiracy theorists with a nothingburger about the (s)election; German government caught paying researchers to justify their coronavirus restrictions as countries put the break on vaccines; and Nevada prepares to institute technocratic Innovation Zones.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

