https://www.corbettreport.com/cave-walls-german-lockdowns-tech-governments-new-world-next-week/

Cave Walls, German Lockdowns, Tech Governments – New World Next Week

02/12/2021

This week on the New World Next Week: Time Magazine games conspiracy theorists with a nothingburger about the (s)election; German government caught paying researchers to justify their coronavirus restrictions as countries put the break on vaccines; and Nevada prepares to institute technocratic Innovation Zones.

Filed in: Videos
Tagged with:

