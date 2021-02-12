https://www.corbettreport.com/cave-walls-german-lockdowns-tech-governments-new-world-next-week/
Cave Walls, German Lockdowns, Tech Governments – New World Next Week
This week on the New World Next Week: Time Magazine games conspiracy theorists with a nothingburger about the (s)election; German government caught paying researchers to justify their coronavirus restrictions as countries put the break on vaccines; and Nevada prepares to institute technocratic Innovation Zones.
