https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/12/classy-abc-news-chief-political-analyst-matthew-dowd-cant-resist-turning-deadly-i-35w-pileup-into-a-joke-at-donald-trumps-expense/

Yesterday, there was a massive pileup on I-35 West in Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly involving up to 100 vehicles and resulting in at least five deaths and many more injuries.

The footage was heartbreaking and awful:

So, naturally, ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd treated the story with his trademark respect and sober perspective:

Screenshotted for posterity:

Matthew Dowd, ladies and gentlemen.

Matthew Dowd never started fighting the good fight to begin with. He’s just a callous ass.

