Yesterday, there was a massive pileup on I-35 West in Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly involving up to 100 vehicles and resulting in at least five deaths and many more injuries.

The footage was heartbreaking and awful:

New details on the awful accident on I-35W in Fort Worth this morning:

Police say “75 to 100 vehicles” involved.

5 deaths confirmed.

Unknown injury total.

There’s a family reunification center at Riverside Community Center at 3700 E Belknap St.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/jKPo6ExGvR — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) February 11, 2021

So, naturally, ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd treated the story with his trademark respect and sober perspective:

I saw this picture in the news today. I didn’t read the story. Was this picture one of trumps impeachment defense team presentation? pic.twitter.com/67Yqx7dYon — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 12, 2021

Screenshotted for posterity:

Matthew Dowd, ladies and gentlemen.

This needs to be deleted. People died in this crash & they deserve more respect than to have their deaths being used as punchline. Love your stuff, but this needs to go — jen radcliffe (@jenradcliffe1) February 12, 2021

5 people died in that accident yesterday. Probably not the best joke material. Thanks for keeping up the good fight, but I think this is inappropriate given the massive injuries and death. — R.E. Bradshaw, Author, #WearAMask (She, Her) #ADHD (@rebradshawbooks) February 12, 2021

Matthew Dowd never started fighting the good fight to begin with. He’s just a callous ass.

Not funny. People died in that pile up. — Kim (@nnycountrygirl5) February 12, 2021

You realize this was a fatal crash? Have some tact. — Tate Holcombe (@TateHolcombe) February 12, 2021

People died here Matthew — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 12, 2021

poeple died in that wreck dude. — Derek Waltchack (@dwaltchack) February 12, 2021

Naw. Just an image where multiple people lost their lives. Classy. — Audacity of His Hope (@grayrodzilla) February 12, 2021

Hey @ABC, is this OK? Asking for the families of 5 people who died. https://t.co/ZLE6qWxNWx — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) February 12, 2021

