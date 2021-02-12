https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/12/cnns-jake-tapper-trips-over-media-while-praising-ny-dem-for-putting-public-ahead-of-partisan-affiliation-to-condemn-gov-cuomo/

Yesterday the Associated Press reported that over 9,000 Covid-19 patients were sent to nursing homes on the order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration. Also, the New York Post reported that an aide to Gov. Cuomo said that “we froze” and hid nursing home data from the feds so as to not catch the attention of prosecutors.

One Democrat lawmaker in New York is demanding answers, and CNN’s Jake Tapper praised the move:

Now if only the media could do the same — especially CNN:

The lack of self-awareness among the media when it comes to the Cuomo story is something to behold.

Speaking of downplaying any claims that Gov. Cuomo and his office wasn’t being honest about the data while the media went out of their way to lionize the governor, CNN led the way:

