Yesterday the Associated Press reported that over 9,000 Covid-19 patients were sent to nursing homes on the order of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration. Also, the New York Post reported that an aide to Gov. Cuomo said that “we froze” and hid nursing home data from the feds so as to not catch the attention of prosecutors.

One Democrat lawmaker in New York is demanding answers, and CNN’s Jake Tapper praised the move:

This is what it looks like when politicians put the public ahead of their partisan affiliation and fealty to one particular leader https://t.co/tsQ4zn4wsd — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2021

Now if only the media could do the same — especially CNN:

Wouldn’t it be great if the media did that too? https://t.co/LfGQxPuW5g pic.twitter.com/Aq8xuMTKaD — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) February 12, 2021

Now if only the press would start doing the same thing. https://t.co/1x1168m2vO — Time to Opine (@TimetoOpine) February 12, 2021

The lack of self-awareness among the media when it comes to the Cuomo story is something to behold.

This is also what happens when an uncritical media gives fawning coverage to that politician and shields him from accountability. https://t.co/au3KwEvfmQ — Eric King (@EricSKing) February 12, 2021

Welcome to earth, Jake Tapper. Nice of you to join us. Too bad you and your network spent months protecting and even praising Cuomo. https://t.co/xIqvE5MNXZ — John Hope (@jghope) February 12, 2021

Your network spiked this story since March, so….. — Tom Kelly (@THE_tomkelly) February 12, 2021

Gov. Cuomo was gifted uncritical CNN coverage for months including from the governor’s own brother. — Everett Will (@DCAbloob) February 12, 2021

Speaking of downplaying any claims that Gov. Cuomo and his office wasn’t being honest about the data while the media went out of their way to lionize the governor, CNN led the way:

Gov. Cuomo’s aide just admitted that they purposely hid nursing home data from the feds. We first reported that @NYGovCuomo’s health dept. was undercounting nursing home deaths back in May. This is what other media orgs were doing👇

pic.twitter.com/n2XJZYhITk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

This is what was happening on CNN while @NYGovCuomo‘s order sent 9,000 covid positive patients into nursing homes and his health dept. was hiding the data from the feds pic.twitter.com/3GqGgzcoE0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

