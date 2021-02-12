https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/colorado-colorados-2020-election-results-also-suspect-bidens-numbers-raise-serious-red-flags-alleged-turnout-like-saddams-iraq-us/

Colorado’s 2020 Election results made absolutely no sense raise several red flags.

Colorado allegedly had record-setting voter turnout in 2020 and JoeBiden somehow captured virtually all the new votes despite never visiting the state during his basement campaign.

Colorado’s results from the 2020 Presidential election are suspect along with the rest of the country. With the emphasis on the swing states with clear acts of election fraud, Colorado has not been the focus of massive fraud. But today we have information on the election results that show a clear indication of election fraud.

A report from the New York Gazette analyzed the results of the 2020 election in Colorado. Their analysis shows something is not right.

In the 2016 Presidential election in Colorado, Hillary beat future President Trump with 1,339,000 votes to Trump’s 1,202,000 votes, a difference of approximately 137,000 votes. Neither candidate won the majority of the votes with Hillary at 48% and Trump at 43%. Libertarian Gary Johnson won 5% with 145,000 votes. Voter turnout was 74%.

Obama received 1,289,000 votes in Colorado in 2008 and 1,323,000 in 2012.

In the 2020 election, Joe Biden reportedly received 1,804,000 votes to President Trump 1,366,000 votes.

We are supposed to believe this nonsense without question.

Trump improved his vote in the state by approximately 162,000 votes!

Joe Biden reportedly improved on Hillary’s haul by 465,352 votes!

Colorado reportedly had a record-setting turnout of 85%:

Votes are still being counted nationwide (and in Colorado), but the Centennial State has already set a new record for voter turnout. As of this afternoon, 3,276,575 ballots have been returned—a turnout rate of 85 percent of active voters—and about 400,000 more than the 2016 election, according to data from Magellan Strategies.

However, voter turnout for Presidential elections is usually closer to 50-55% which puts Colorado’s results into question:

Colorado’s population has grown less than 200,000 since 2016:

And by cross multiplying we can determine that the number of eligible voters in 2016 was around 3.6 million to 3.7 million in 2020. So there basically was an increase in voters in Colorado between 2016 and 2020 of 100,000 to 150,000 individuals.

Somehow with an increase in voters and population of less than 200,000 since 2016, Joe Biden attracted 460,000 more (38%) votes than Obama or Hillary did in the prior elections. Biden received 440,000 more votes than President Trump who surpassed his, Hillary’s and Obama’s record totals from the past. This guy who couldn’t make it out of the basement and who we can’t recall ever drawing circles in Colorado won. He was not that popular. This absolutely does not add up.

Colorado’s numbers for Biden make no sense, they don’t add up, there is something going on with these nearly impossible results.



