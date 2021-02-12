https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538642-convict-trump-banner-flies-over-mar-a-lago-during-senate-impeachment-trial

Calls for former President TrumpDonald TrumpNRCC finance chair: Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment will not be penalized Blinken, UN head share first call after US rejoins Climate Accords, WHO GOP senators met with Trump’s impeachment team to talk strategy MORE to be convicted in his second impeachment trial came in the form of a sky banner flying over his Mar-a-Lago residence on Friday as his attorneys mount their defense in Washington.

Reporters shared images of the banner reading “CONVICT TRUMP AND LOCK HIM UP” to Twitter.

CNN team reports a banner reading “CONVICT TRUMP AND LOCK HIM UP” being flown over Mar-a-Lago today pic.twitter.com/GvKQyeP3IH — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 12, 2021

The banner was visible over the club in Palm Beach, Fla., minutes before his defense team began presenting its arguments to the Senate, according to CNN.

During that presentation, Trump attorney Michael van der Veen referred to the House’s single article of impeachment over the president’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as “an unjust and blatantly unconstitutional act of political vengeance.”

This is not the first time Trump has been trolled during his short time residing at Mar-a-Lago since leaving office. During his first weekend as a private citizen, sky banners calling the former president a “pathetic loser” and “the worst president ever” were flown near his Florida residence.

