Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and colleagues have been strategizing with the defense team and questioned the counsel, “Does a politician raising bail for rioters encourage more rioting?”

President Trump’s defense team responded in less than 10 seconds ‘yes’ after being given 5 min. Some will argue that Harris was raising bail for ‘protestors’ which of course PolitiFact wanted to make it clear that “not everyone who has been arrested during protests could fairly be described as ‘rioters.”

Celebrities who also helped pay for Minnesota ‘protestors’ bail reported by People Magazine “Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monáe and Don Cheadle were among the stars that donated to the organization, sharing the link on Twitter. Kehlani also posted their donations, each giving $1,000.”

Fox News reported, “Sen. Kamala Harris promoted the bail fund group that several Biden staffers donated to during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death…”

On the link posted from Kamala Harris’s Twitter reads, “Make a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

Below is the post VP Kamala Harris made promoting the bail fund groups, “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFun to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Cernovich said Kamala Harris was funding domestic terrorism.

You are funding domestic terrorism. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 1, 2020

