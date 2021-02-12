https://hannity.com/media-room/covering-for-cuomo-hosts-at-msnbc-cnn-totally-ignore-cuomo-nursing-home-bombshell/

Primetime anchors and guests at CNN and MSNBC completely ignored New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s escalating nursing home scandal Thursday night; despite a bombshell report he intentionally hid damaging statistics from federal authorities.

“A top Cuomo aide to told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, according to a bombshell New York Post report. The revelation prompted condemnations and even talk of impeachment in Albany, the state’s capital. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants the Department of Justice to open an obstruction of justice investigation. However, CNN and MSNBC didn’t feel it was newsworthy enough to crack their primetime coverage,” reports Fox News.

Transcripts show the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not mentioned even once between the hours of 8 and 11pm on both MSNBC and CNN.

“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” a senior aide to Cuomo admitted during a teleconference with lawmakers.

“The second most powerful person in state government and top aide to Gov. Cuomo admitted on video to the premeditated and willful violation of state laws and what clearly amounts to federal obstruction of justice,” said state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. “Andrew Cuomo has abused his power and destroyed the trust placed in the office of governor. Prosecution and impeachment discussions must begin right away.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

BLAME GAME: NY Governor Blames ‘Staffers’ for Bringing Deadly CoVID Pandemic into Nursing Homes posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to deflect criticism of his handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in recent days; telling reporters that “staffers” brought the contagion into nursing homes. “We never told a nursing home: ‘You have to accept a CoVID positive person.’ The hospitals were never overwhelmed. We were never in a situation where we had to have a nursing home accept them,” said Cuomo. “The law is exactly the opposite… We never got to the point where we had a scarcity of beds. People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel,” he added. NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes: “People think you’re supposed to believe the president — they are very good at spreading misinformation and it was mean and it was cruel.” pic.twitter.com/eFDMhdXtiO — The Hill (@thehill) October 14, 2020 Cuomo blames GOP, NY Post for controversy over nursing home COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/2bIz9Ia5OH pic.twitter.com/rvAEPK9jPa — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2020 .@NYGovCuomo blames nursing home staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities. “We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” pic.twitter.com/8sw4ALIqBr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2020 “We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff!” said the Governor. Watch Cuomo’s comments above. BREAKING REPORT: NY Times Says Cuomo ‘Severely Undercounted’ CoVID Nursing Home Deaths posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21 A bombshell report from the New York Times is raising serious new questions over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the CoVID-19 pandemic; claiming his administration “severely undercounted” fatalities related to the virus in nursing homes across the state. “The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released on Thursday,” reports The New York Times. “The count of deaths in state nursing homes has been a source of controversy for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department officials, who have been sensitive to any suggestion that they played any role in the number of nursing home deaths, which the state put at more than 8,500,” adds the newspaper. “Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” a summary states. Read the full report at the New York Times.

