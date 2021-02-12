https://www.dailywire.com/news/crenshaw-issues-list-conservative-guide-to-the-culture-wars

On Friday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) issued a succinct list of aphorisms that he termed, “The Conservative Guide to the Culture Wars.” Crenshaw noted that the list, which ranged from love of America and free speech to First Amendment rights, capitalism, respect for police and connecting freedom to the existence of God, was “in no particular order,” as he posited:

America is worthy of our love and patriotism. Victor mentality is better than a victim mentality. Free speech is absolute. “Hate speech” is not an objective term. It doesn’t matter what kind of gun you restrict, criminals still hurt people. Let us protect ourselves. You get to keep wealth you create & pass it to your kids. The govt has no right to shut down your business or invade your home without due process, even in pandemics Women should not have to compete against men in women’s sports. Verifying ID to vote is not racist. It is common sense. Borders and national sovereignty are not racist or xenophobic. You can’t have freedom without order, order without law, law without morality, morality without religion, or religion without God. Innocent until proven guilty – not the other way around. Personal responsibility is a virtue. Never give into cancel culture (but stay humble and apologize when you’re wrong). The founding was 1776, not 1619. Stand for the anthem. Policy that favors one race over another is not “social justice,” it is racist. It’s *Latinos*, not Latinx. Less abortion, more adoption. Only women can be pregnant and breastfeed. It’s ok to lose in competitive sports, and second place trophies don’t help anyone (but also see # 7). More police, not defund the police. We don’t tear up the past, we learn from it.

He concluded, “This list is not exhaustive.”

Crenshaw recently wrote:

For a growing number of Americans, globalization is just another buzzword for shipping jobs overseas and funding fancy cocktail parties for our elites on the diplomacy circuit in Brussels and Paris. It is part of an ideology rooted in sneering condescension from those with master’s degrees who studied in Madrid for one semester, know some phrases in German and Mandarin, and now think they’ve unlocked the secrets to world peace. If only those unilingual rubes running small businesses in rural Texas would listen to them, they declare. … Unfortunately, disregarding the needs of the United States in favor of the pursuit of a broader vision seems to be the goal. The “foreign policy blob” being assembled by President Biden in Washington sneers at “America First,” not just because it was Trump’s slogan, but because they honestly don’t believe it. They don’t want to harm the country, but believe our country must sacrifice more for the sake of the global community. Liberalism loves collectivism, after all, and this sentiment doesn’t stop at our borders. They call this self-sacrificing doctrine “leadership,” though skeptics might call it “foolish.” They believe that a primary goal of foreign policy should be to ingratiate ourselves to the world and that American prestige in the eyes of the diplomatic elite is of the utmost importance. … Elites forget that a large segment of America does not believe we should constantly be apologizing for our country. They forget about the Americans that, on the 4th of July, sport shirts that say “Back to Back World War Champions,” and go out of their way to buy American-made products. … If America First means prioritizing the interests of Americans, then that doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye during his third deployment from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. “Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan,” the Republican’s campaign website explained. “He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon.”

Crenshaw served two more deployments following the serious injury and has received recognitions including two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.

