https://www.theblaze.com/news/crook-pickax-homeowner-has-gun

We’ve said it before; we’ll say it again. Those apparently out to violate the law and hurt and take from others in the process still don’t seem to understand that everyday folks all over are choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights and arm themselves for protection.

Especially when their homes and lives are threatened. The scenario of intruders getting fatally shot by homeowners is becoming a familiar one, and it has already played out a couple of times this month. In both cases, not only did the suspects apparently ignore the possibility that their victims may, in fact, be armed, but they also physically charged at or attacked the homeowners.

And a weaponless physical attacker typically loses to someone with a gun.

Never bring a pickax to a gun fight

On Friday morning yet another information-deprived individual decided to throw his hat into the ring and try a home invasion — but this one ended with a rather pointed twist.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to a San Antonio home in the 100 block of Arlington Court, not far from South Presa Street, after getting word that shots had been fired, KSAT-TV reported.

Police said the homeowner, a man in his 30s, fired three shots at an intruder who was trying to force his way inside the Texas residence through a window — using a pickax, the station said.

Naturally, the pickax-wielding suspect lost the battle.

Police said the intruder — a man in his 20s — was hit at least once and ran to a nearby fire station for help, KSAT reported, adding that he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

According to KENS-TV, the intruder was shot in the chest and was in serious condition.

Police are still investigating this incident, KENS said, adding that the homeowner who fired the gun is not expected to face charges.

