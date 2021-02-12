https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/12/damn-this-is-good-dan-crenshaws-point-by-point-thread-on-his-conservative-guide-to-the-culture-wars-is-just-epic/

The Conservative Guide to the Culture Wars (in no particular order): 1. America is worthy of our love and patriotism. 2. Victor mentality is better than a victim mentality. 3. Free speech is absolute. “Hate speech” is not an objective term. THREAD — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

4. It doesn’t matter what kind of gun you restrict, criminals still hurt people. Let us protect ourselves. 5. You get to keep wealth you create & pass it to your kids. 6. The govt has no right to shut down your business or invade your home without due process, even in pandemics — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

7. Women should not have to compete against men in women’s sports. 8. Verifying ID to vote is not racist. It is common sense. 9. Borders and national sovereignty are not racist or xenophobic. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

10. You can’t have freedom without order, order without law, law without morality, morality without religion, or religion without God. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

11. Innocent until proven guilty – not the other way around. 12. Personal responsibility is a virtue. 13. Never give into cancel culture (but stay humble and apologize when you’re wrong). — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

14. The founding was 1776, not 1619. 15. Stand for the anthem. 16. Policy that favors one race over another is not “social justice,” it is racist. 17. It’s *Latinos*, not Latinx. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

18. Less abortion, more adoption. 19. Only women can be pregnant and breastfeed. 20. It’s ok to lose in competitive sports, and second place trophies don’t help anyone (but also see # 7). — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

21. More police, not defund the police. 22. We don’t tear up the past, we learn from it. 23. This list is not exhaustive. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 11, 2021

