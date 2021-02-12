https://www.thefirsttv.com/joe-biden-is-no-friend-to-freedom-of-the-press-dana-loesch/

Oh, how ironic it is for Joe Biden to virtue-signal his support for free press when he & Obama abused the Espionage Act to spy on and prosecute reporters, Dana Loesch reminded her audience on Wednesday.

In fact, it was so bad that numerous press advocacy groups were sounding the alarm on the hostility of the Obama Administration, she explained.

“I mean, they waged an all-out war on the press… they were one of the most hostile administrations to the press in modern history.”