Dave Ramsey doubled down on his comments after getting backlash for saying people are losing their minds if a $600 stimulus check will change their lives.

In the viral Fox News interview, Ramsey discussed his opposition to coronavirus stimulus checks from the government:

Fox News guest Dave Ramsey: “I don’t believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1400 changes your life you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on.” pic.twitter.com/6r1kTCxt8E — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 11, 2021

Predictably, cancel culture caught wind of the comments and came after him in swift fashion on Twitter:

Honestly, I was kind of hoping for that $2000 stimulus so that I would be 1/5 of the way toward paying for a ticket to next year’s Dave Ramsey conference. — Adam Morris (@adamwm89) February 11, 2021

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace curriculum is used in many premarital counseling classes across the county. Twitter users started to even attack Ramsey on a spiritual level:

Where are the pastors who have publicly lauded @daveramsey? What about those who regularly speak on his stage at company-wide Wednesday “devotionals”? What about those who serve up Financial Peace University “sermons” on Sunday morning and to church small groups? — Melissa J. Hogan (@melissajhogan) February 12, 2021

In a response to the social media crowd, Ramsey didn’t back down from his previous comments.

He talked about it on his show Thursday and retorted “It’s like, apparently, I have upset and melted many snowflakes!”

Ramsey didn’t stop there in his nine-minute rant.

“I mean, honestly, I thought it was a fairly obvious thing! If $600 changes your life, your life really sucks! You don’t have a life, you’re screwed!” he explained.

Check out the full segment here:

Ramsey has always been blunt with his opinions on his national radio show, and he won’t start mincing words now just because the “snowflakes” are coming after him.

